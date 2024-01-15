Puebla International Airport Suspends Operations Due to Volcano Ashfall

The Puebla International Airport, situated in Huejotzingo, found itself grappling with an unforeseen challenge as it suspended its operations on Monday, January 15, owing to ashfall from the active Popocatépetl volcano.

In an official statement delivered via social media, the airline VivaAerobus, utilizing its Twitter account, apprised travelers of the disruption. They cited the presence of volcanic ash over the airport area as the primary reason for the temporary suspension of their operations to and from this destination.

