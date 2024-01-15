Mexico’s Vacation Home Market Sees Decline in Sales Amid Construction Slowdown

In 2023, the vacation home market in Mexico experienced a notable decrease in sales due to a combination of high demand and a slowdown in construction. According to Gene Towle, general director of the consulting firm Softec, approximately 15,399 vacation homes and apartments were sold across the country's 15 main markets last year, marking a 21.28% annual contraction from the 19,568 units sold in 2022. These homes, on average, were priced at $280,000.
This decline in sales is attributed to diminishing inventories and ongoing projects. "Sales have decreased because inventories and products . . .
