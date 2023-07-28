Puerto Vallarta Accounts for 55% of all Tourism Dollars in the State of Jalisco

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The state of Jalisco, home to tourism hotspots such as Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Costalegre, Chapala, and San Juan de los Lagos, experienced an impressive boom in the first half of 2023, according to data released by the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism. The stats revealed that close to 17 million visitors flocked to these destinations, contributing to an economic benefit of 40 billion pesos.
Puerto Vallarta emerged as a frontrunner among these destinations, with over three million tourists visiting the beach hotspot from January to June this year. It generated an economic inflow of 22 billion pesos, constituting 55 percent of the total economic benefit accrued in Jalisco.
