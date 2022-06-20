Puerto Vallarta achieves record air passenger arrivals in May

Puerto Vallarta continues to prove itself as one of the preferred tourist destinations for national and international visitors, which is reflected in the record-breaking numbers registered in the arrival of air passengers at the city’s International Airport.

Since the beginning of the year, the port has experienced an increase in the arrival of visitors; however, during the month of May, this tourist destination has registered historical figures that exceed the data obtained in 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic.

Last month, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport received a total of 489,000 passengers by air, while in 2019 the destination registered an arrival of 362,200 people, an increase of 35 percent.

The national market has gained great strength and has chosen Puerto Vallarta as its favorite destination, receiving a total of 233,100 passengers last month against 157, 800 in 2019, having an increase of 47.8 percent, a historical figure in destiny for domestic arrivals.

The international market has continued with excellent growth in its arrivals, achieving 255,900 passengers in May against 204,500 in 2019, with an increase of 25.2 percent.

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport continues to grow in its air operations, which will benefit the arrival of more visitors to the destination, this with the reactivation of the flight from the Toluca International Airport with Volaris from July 1 and Viva Aerobus from September 9. The Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) will be key with its Aeroméxico flight, which currently operates.

In international markets, Flair Airlines will arrive on November 3 from Edmonton and November 5 from Vancouver. Starting in the summer, Sunwing will arrive in Puerto Vallarta with flights from Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. On the other hand, the company Apple Leisure Group will make trips from St. Louis and Dallas in the summer, as well as from Milwaukee and Minneapolis in the winter.

Likewise, according to the Federal Tourism Secretariat, Puerto Vallarta is among the Top 5 destinations with the best hotel occupancy registered from January to April 2022, with Puerto Vallarta having an average of 74.5 percent.

This tourist destination continues to reap good news and it is that Allianz Travel, a leading travel assistance company, recently pointed out that derived from an annual study on the favorite places to visit, Puerto Vallarta is located among the 3 preferred national destinations for American tourists during the summer season.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN