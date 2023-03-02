Puerto Vallarta adds more WiFi hotspots for free access

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta negotiated with the telecommunications company Izzi for the installation of free mobile internet access in some public spaces with intense activity in Puerto Vallarta, which are already in operation.

The first of the selected access points is an area of ​​the Centro neighborhood, which goes from Abasolo street to the municipal palace, including the main square and the open-air theater of Los Arcos del Malecón. The name assigned to access will be ‘malecón ayuntamiento’.

A large number of tourists and citizens who come to that area to work or carry out procedures or payments, as well as students, will have this free service in the corridor. Visitors will have a connection path to consult locations, services, menus, promotions, QR codes, social networks, and more digital tools that contribute to the promotion and marketing of the tourist destination.

The second access point will be located on the esplanade of the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA), in the Portales neighborhood, where hundreds of people also go daily to carry out work.

This free service will not imply a cost for the municipal government. It will be an open network whose installation has had the support of staff from the Asset Maintenance and Administration and Information Technology and Electronic Government departments.

