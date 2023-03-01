VACATION RENTALS

This is how thieves steal your money at ATMs in Puerto Vallarta

March 1, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Security authorities have detected that criminals now go to banking institutions to steal the cards of account holders in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. For this reason, they have issued an appeal to customers and bank users who frequently go to ATMs to withdraw cash . . .

