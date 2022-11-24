VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta Airport has been certified for carbon footprint program

November 24, 2022
, ,

The Puerto Vallarta airport, operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) is the first in Mexico to reach level 3 (Optimization) in the certification of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program, along with the airports of Guadalajara and Aguascalientes.

Of the 11 ACA Level 3 airports . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website