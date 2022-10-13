Puerto Vallarta Airport says goodbye to mandatory facemask usage

The Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico confirms that the use of face masks at its air terminals in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta will be optional, not mandatory, as established by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

On Monday, the Government of Mexico reported that the New Normality Committee, made up of the Secretaries of Health, Economy, Labor, and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), updated the health security guidelines to continue economic activities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the updates, the authorities reported that the use of sanitizing mats, sanitary filters, and the use of face masks in open and closed spaces was eliminated.

The new update included guidelines to drop mandatory mask usage in airport terminals and on national flights. The use of masks on international flights will be regulated by the welcoming country of the flight.

As detailed, the use of face masks can be omitted when people do not share the “physical workplace”, when drinks or food are consumed, or when the work is “physically intensive”.

However, the Social Security Institute will maintain the mandatory use of the N95 face mask or equivalent in workspaces where there is “very high” exposure to known or suspected sources of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, such as hospitals or health centers.

In addition, people who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have an immunosuppressive condition should continue to use protection, as well as people who travel to their workplaces by public transport, such as the metro or metrobus.

