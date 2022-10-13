Puerto Vallarta Airport says goodbye to mandatory facemask usage

The Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico confirms that the use of face masks at its air terminals in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta will be optional, not mandatory, as established by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency.
On Monday, the Government of Mexico reported that the New Normality Committee, made up of the Secretaries of Health, Economy, Labor, and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), updated the health security guidelines to continue economic activities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the updates, the authorities reported that the use of sanitizing mats, sanitary filters, and the use of face masks in open and closed spaces was eliminated.
The new update included guidelines to drop mandatory mask usage in airport terminals and on national flights. The use of masks on international flights will be regulated by the welcoming country of the flight.
As detailed, the use of face masks can be omitted when people do not share the “physical workplace”, when drinks or food are consumed, or when the work is “physically intensive”.
However, the Social Security Institute will maintain the mandatory use of the N95 face mask or equivalent in workspaces where there is “very high” exposure to known or suspected sources of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, such as hospitals or health centers.
In addition, people who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have an immunosuppressive condition should continue to use protection, as well as people who travel to their workplaces by public transport, such as the metro or metrobus.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Florida tourist seriously injured by crocodile attack on La Lancha beach 24-year-old Alexander Wayne was hanging out at La Lancha beach with his friends when he was attacked by a crocodile as they were preparing to leave. Emergency services responded to the incident and followed special protocols in place for human-crocodile interactions.
- Britney Spears hooked up with Justin Bieber while vacationing in Mexico Britney Spears is visiting Mexico to celebrate eight months since a court ended her father’s guardianship. It is for this reason that the “pop princess” took time to relax in Playa del Carmen, in the state of Quintana Roo . Throughout her visit, the singer of hits like “Baby one more time” was able to…
- 57 students fall ill in Chiapas after suspected cocaine poising in school Dozens of adolescents who study at the Juana de Asbaje secondary school in Bochil, Chiapas, were intoxicated after unknowingly ingesting drugs on Friday. According to the first reports, the minors began to present various symptoms and discomforts that took some to the local hospital. The directors alerted the authorities, who arrived at the scene to…
- Mexico eliminates mandatory use of face masks in closed spaces from its recent guidelines The Government of Mexico presented a document on Monday which suggests the “non-mandatory” use of face masks in closed spaces in Mexico. In the memo, the use of face masks is only categorized as “recommended” or “not mandatory” as to where it was previously categorized as mandatory. Despite this, health authorities maintain the recommendation of…
- Mexico enters agreement with Russia on space exploration, raising Glonass concerns President Vladimir Putin ratified the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Mexico on cooperation in ‘space research’ for peaceful purposes, according to Russian authorities. “The agreement was prepared and signed in view of the stable trend of expanding cooperation between Russia and Mexico in the space sphere through joint projects,” the document states. The agreement provides,…