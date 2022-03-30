Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit renew joint tourism campaign agreement

Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit renewed their commitment to continue the joint tourism campaign between the two destinations. The agreement will promote tourism to international markets to continue the growth in these important tourist destinations, which have become the favorites of travelers around the world.
The Public Trust for the Promotion and Tourist Advertising of Puerto Vallarta and the Tourist Promotion Trust of the State of Nayarit, signed an agreement that generates a joint investment of $3 million dollars that will support the promotion of both tourist destinations in the Mexican Pacific at an international level, mainly the United States, Canada, and Europe, an alliance that will continue with the strategic work that both tourism brands carry out to receive a greater number of visitors.
This synergy will grant favorable results to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, destinations that achieved only in 2021 around 20,542 air frequencies to the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, which welcomes visitors to the region, resulting in 1,135,700 passengers arriving at both tourist destinations.
So far this year, the International Airport has received 6,824 air frequencies and more than 314,050 passengers, which allows high expectations to be seen during 2022 for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.
The Puerto Vallarta International Airport has achieved a successful reactivation, having so far a recovery in the majority of national and international flights, in addition to the integration of new routes that benefit connectivity with potential markets.
Both destinations continue to work constantly and proof of this is demonstrated during the 2022 edition of Gala Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit, where important business meetings are held with leading wholesalers, to ensure the sale of tourism services in the coming holiday seasons.
