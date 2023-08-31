Puerto Vallarta Animal Health and Control Center Faces Investigation After Death of 17 Dogs

August 30, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - An outcry from animal rights activists over the death of 17 dogs inside the Puerto Vallarta Animal Health and Control Center has prompted a swift response from city officials. On Wednesday, August 30, the City Council voted to direct the Office of the Comptroller to begin administrative proceedings and, if necessary, criminal proceedings against those responsible for the incident.

Members of various pro-animal groups gathered at the town hall session on Wednesday to voice their concerns over what they believe are illegal killings. Their protest highlighted the alleged resurgence in the euthanasia of . . .

