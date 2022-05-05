Puerto Vallarta announces 11 streets to receive new cobblestone pavement

In an extraordinary town hall session, the approval of the initiative presented by Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, was carried out so that Puerto Vallarta participates in the ‘Cobblestone Program for Economic Reactivation in the Municipalities’.

The state program is implemented through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) with the purpose of financing up to 70 percent of the value of the projects that, at the proposal of the municipality, are sought to be executed in different neighborhoods.

The mayor explained that Puerto Vallarta proposes the inclusion of 11 streets for this program.

The proposal includes the concrete stone paving of Calle Ecuador, the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood and 5 de Diciembre; Danube River, in the López Mateos neighborhood; Belice, Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood; Benemérito de las Américas, in the Valentín Gómez Farías neighborhood; Playa de Oro, in the Santa María neighborhood in the lower part; Circuito de la Montaña, Campo Verde subdivision; 8 de Mayo, in the Lomas del Coapinole neighborhood; 20 de Noviembre and Candido Aguilar, in Las Juntas; Flamingo, in the Los Tamarindos neighborhood; and Michoacán, in the 24 de Febrero neighborhood.

He added that these works, which were prioritized through the Strategic Projects Department, amount to a total amount of approximately $30 million pesos. The municipality will contribute the remaining 30 percent of the resources required for the projects that are authorized, for the direct benefit of thousands of Vallarta families.

