Passenger trains in Mexico with 11 routes will include station in Puerto Vallarta

Just as people travel by train in countries like the United States and throughout Europe, this could be happening in Mexico by 2050, with at least 11 different routes that will take you around the country by train.

It’s taken nearly a decade to construct a 300 km highway from Guadalajara to Puerto Vallarta, which still isn’t complete, so a plan for 20,000 km of trains by 2050 is ambitious. We wouldn’t recommend buying any pre-sale tickets.

Federal deputy, Miguel Torruco Garza, released the information about the planned train routes through a tweet, which includes a passenger train starting from Puerto Vallarta, passing through Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Veracruz, along with a connecting line running the pacific coast to Baja Calafornia.

“We are close to making this a reality and returning passenger trains to our Mexico,” he commented on his social network.

These routes are:

Pacific Train

This train will be the longest, apparently, it will have a length of approximately 4,700 kilometers, it is marked in blue. It is the one that leaves Mexicali, Baja California, crosses Sonora, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero to Chiapas.

Chepe Train

We already know that one, it is currently the only passenger train in the country, its journey is quite a spectacle through the Copper Canyon. It has a length of 673 kilometers and starts from Sinaloa and stops in Chihuahua.

Western Train

It will have a length of 2,750 kilometers. In the map published by the deputy, it is the one in pink. It would depart from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua to Lázaro Cárdenas, passing through states such as Guanajuato, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, Durango to the border state.

Eastern Train

It will have a length of approximately 2 thousand kilometers. It is delimited in red and starts from Guerrero to the north through Morelos, Hidalgo, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Cross Train

With a length of 1,200 kilometers, this train will travel the entire northern economic corridor. It would depart from Mazatlán, passing through Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and arriving in Tamaulipas. Coincidentally, the same route that the T-MEC train would have. If you see the map, it is outlined in sky blue.

Gulf Train

It will have a length of approximately 1,650 kilometers. Outlined in purple. It is estimated that it will leave from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, passing through Veracruz to Tabasco.

Bajio Train

As its name implies, it will be located in the central states, with 1,500 kilometers in length, crossing the states of Jalisco, starting from Puerto Vallarta, passing through Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Veracruz.

Centro Train

Estimated for 1,300 kilometers in length. It would leave Jalisco, in Guadalajara and go down through Michoacán, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla to Veracruz.

Isthmus Train

It is the shortest route that Mexico would have. It is estimated at 300 kilometers and would only cross two states, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Oaxaca Train

With 750 kilometers in length, this train, identified on the map in gray. This train would depart from two points in Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido and Huatulco, going up to the center of the country to states such as Puebla.

Mayan Train

This is already under construction, planned with 1,800 kilometers in length. It is estimated for the entire southern peninsula, from Chiapas, through Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan. This has been one of the most controversial projects of the current federal administration, due to the environmental impact it represents.

There are other train routes, especially for tourist turns, such as the Tequila Exprés, a route that goes from Guadalajara to Tequila, knowing the entire route of this alcoholic beverage; the other route is called Tijuana-Tecate, it is a train with a capacity of 280 people and lasts approximately two and a half hours.

The only state that would not have a train route contemplated would be Baja California Sur, however, Internet users are already asking the federal deputy to consider a route for the Bajas, that is, to leave from Ensenada and go down to La Paz or Los Cabos.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN