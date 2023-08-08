Puerto Vallarta Authorities have identified several “crocodile beaches”

Puerto Vallarta, known for its natural beauty, attracts millions of tourists from around the globe. Among the many attractions of this paradisiacal destination is the local fauna, including crocodiles, which are making more appearances each day, especially during the rainy season.

With the seasonal rains, rivers and bodies of water grow, enabling crocodiles to move more freely. This has led to an increased number of sightings and sparked alerts from authorities who have urged visitors to be cautious around these reptiles. The growth of the city and the destruction of their natural habitat have caused crocodiles to reclaim spaces that once belonged to them.

Authorities and locals have identified several "crocodile beaches," where the presence of these reptiles is common. Here we tell you:

