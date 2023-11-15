Puerto Vallarta Beer Festival 2023: A Celebration of Craft Beers and Agave Spirits in Parque Hidalgo

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for the sixth edition of the much-anticipated Brewmasters Puerto Vallarta Beer Festival 2023. Set to take place in the scenic Parque Hidalgo, the event is scheduled for November 18 and 19, from 12:00 to 23:00 each day, promising a lively and enriching experience for beer enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

This year's festival is poised to showcase an impressive lineup of 13 breweries from Puerto Vallarta, along with distinguished guest breweries from regions including Guadalajara, San Luis Potosí, Quintana Roo, and Baja California . . .

