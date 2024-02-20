Puerto Vallarta Businesses See Slowdown With Strong Peso Resulting in American Tourists Spending Less

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The onset of 2024 has ushered in a challenging period for the restaurant sector and various other businesses in Puerto Vallarta, as reported by Francisco Gabriel Vizcaíno Rendón, President of the Employers' Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) in the city. A significant factor contributing to this downturn is attributed to the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the dollar, compounded by the lingering debt burden carried by citizens from the end of the previous year.
>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<
Subscribers support this independent news site.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market, so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Vallarta SBK Dance Festival 2024: A Congregation of Rhythms and Revelry in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta is set to host the electrifying Vallarta SBK Dance Festival 2024 from April 25 to April 29, promising four days of unparalleled musical and dance experiences. Located amidst the picturesque beaches of Puerto Vallarta, this festival is a celebrated congress dedicated to salsa, bachata, kizomba, and zouk, inviting enthusiasts from across the globe…
- Dancing in the Streets: Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Carnaval Promises Three Days of Unforgettable Celebrations Puerto Vallarta is set to host a vibrant celebration from February 22 to 24 under the theme “Dance, laugh, and celebrate” in anticipation of the annual Carnaval festivities. This year's Carnaval will feature an eclectic mix of live music performances, including mariachi, norteño, DJ sets, and banda music, spread out over four stages located in…
- Two Celebrated Weekly Markets in Puerto Vallarta That You Must Visit Before The Season Ends Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its vibrant culture and bustling markets, is set to bid farewell for the season to two of its most cherished weekly markets in May 2024, but there is still time to visit. The Art & Market Marina Vallarta and the Olas Altas Farmers' Market have been central…
- Puerto Vallarta to Host the Fiestas de Mayo Festival 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is gearing up for the eagerly anticipated Fiestas de Mayo Festival, set to take place from May 16th to June 2nd, 2024. Now in its third consecutive year, the festival will be held at the Explanada Vallarta, conveniently located near the International Convention Center (CIC) of Puerto Vallarta, promising an accessible and…
- Puerto Vallarta Anticipates Booming Tourism Season for Holy Week and Easter Puerto Vallarta is poised to achieve remarkable occupancy rates during the upcoming Holy Week and Easter holiday season, continuing its recent trend of strong tourism performance. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto Vallarta, shared optimistic forecasts for the destination's tourism sector, extending from the present…
- PGA Brings Golf Back to Puerto Vallarta With The Third Mexico Open at Vidanta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, a highlight event in Mexico and Latin America known for its outstanding combination of social, culinary, and sports experiences, is swiftly approaching, with only 32 days remaining until the championship winner is announced. Scheduled to occur from February 22 to 25, this prestigious PGA TOUR…
- Restoration Efforts Underway for Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The historic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a landmark at the heart of Puerto Vallarta and a symbol of the region's cultural and religious heritage, is currently undergoing significant restoration efforts. The parish priest, Arturo Arana López, has announced that the restoration of the church's main dome, which began on January…
- Alleged Thief in Puerto Vallarta Killed by Police Officer Following Assault After Chase In a dramatic turn of events on Federal Highway 200 in the Las Juntas district, an alleged thief met a fatal end after an encounter with law enforcement. The individual, believed to be a young man around 22 years old, succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident, which involved a chase and a subsequent shooting…
- Puerto Vallarta with the Most Cases of Dengue in Jalisco Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta finds itself at the forefront of a concerning trend as dengue fever cases continue to rise. While the incidence rate might not be the highest, recent data from the Jalisco Health Secretariat's aguaconeldengue portal reveals that Puerto Vallarta has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state. As…
- Costalegre Set to Shine with the Launch of Chalacatepec International Airport In a recent announcement, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, the Governor of Jalisco, declared the upcoming inauguration of the Chalacatepec International Airport in the Costalegre region of Jalisco, slated to commence operations within the year. This new infrastructure is anticipated to significantly enhance the connectivity of the Costalegre area, a picturesque expanse of coastline extending over 240…