Puerto Vallarta Businesses See Slowdown With Strong Peso Resulting in American Tourists Spending Less

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The onset of 2024 has ushered in a challenging period for the restaurant sector and various other businesses in Puerto Vallarta, as reported by Francisco Gabriel Vizcaíno Rendón, President of the Employers' Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) in the city. A significant factor contributing to this downturn is attributed to the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the dollar, compounded by the lingering debt burden carried by citizens from the end of the previous year.

