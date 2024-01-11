Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024: Three Days of Color, Music, and Joy Await

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The excitement is building as the Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024 draws nearer, promising three days filled with vibrant colors, captivating music, and boundless joy. Officially announced through the Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024's official page, this mega carnival is set to take place from February 22 to 24, offering an unforgettable experience for families and revelers alike.

