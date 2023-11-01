Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Milestone of One Million Cruise Passenger Arrivals

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, a prominent destination known for its beaches, culture, and hospitality, has achieved a significant milestone by welcoming its one-millionth passenger by sea. This solidifies the port city's reputation as one of the most preferred maritime destinations in Mexico.
In a ceremony filled with mariachi music and festive atmosphere, two couples were awarded the distinction of being the one-millionth passengers to arrive in Puerto Vallarta's port area. The honored couples were Amir Tolentino and Fátima de Tolentino, hailing from Zacatecas, Mexico, along with Rhonda Hendershort and Stacey Kemp . . .
