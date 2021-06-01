Puerto Vallarta celebrates the greatness of its people

“In this great city, the blood that runs through the veins of Puerto Vallarta and that makes their hearts beat is our people. On this 103rd anniversary, I extend my greatest recognition to all the women and men who go out to work every day; It is a great chain of effort that has achieved what we are today,” said the municipal trustee, Eduardo Martínez Martínez, when leading the solemn session for the 103rd anniversary of the creation of this municipality, and the 53rd anniversary of becoming a City.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

On behalf of the interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, the municipal trustee led the ceremony that was marked by the recognition of the greatness of the people of Vallarta, of those who laid the foundations for the construction of this great port, as well as those with heroic acts and at the service of others, leave a mark on the current history of this destination.

In his message, Eduardo Martínez, indicated that we are fortunate to live in a paradise that has proven to have a clear direction to continue growing and being attractive, as well as providing security and trust in its people. “This land truly loves us and gives us the joy of living in this house called Puerto Vallarta, which we must take care of, respect, and work so that from our trench it is much more prosperous without losing its identity, its essence, simplicity and its radiance”.

He recalled that “we are a small territory but with a big heart that pumps passion every day when welcoming tourism, taking care of our families and contributing to a future and its present. With pride, we can say that together we have managed to establish a community that develops in peace, that is breathed in its streets and avenues, in the church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Plaza de Armas, and in the fantastic postcards that nature gives us a gift ”, and we must continue working so that this prevails and no one puts at risk the dream that the founders forged and today is a reality, that families have well-being.

“Today we live in times of challenge, times of consolidation, and moments of decision; For Vallartans everything is possible, let us live proud of our history, committed to the present, and united by the port we want. Happy birthday Puerto Vallarta”, he concluded.

On behalf of the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, the Secretary of Tourism in Jalisco, German Ernesto Ralis Cumplido, recognized health personnel for their work in the pandemic, and posthumously to citizen César Guadalupe Chávez Medrano, for his heroic action to save a minor drowning at Los Muertos beach but lost his own life. “Building a city is said to be easy, but building a city is precisely integrating the community and having a common goal, that we develop as human beings, as families and that I think Puerto Vallarta has achieved that.”

This, he said, allows this city to rebuild itself today and to reactivate its activities in tourism in the face of the complex situation that currently exists in the health issue, so that everyone who visits it continues to fall in love.

At the end of the solemn session, the plenary session of the city council, together with the Secretary of Tourism and Judge Yadira Leticia García Saracco, who attended on behalf of the Supreme Court of Justice of the State of Jalisco, held the traditional cutting of the anniversary cake, while they sang the mañanitas in honor of this great municipality.