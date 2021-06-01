Tropical Storm Blanca does not pose a threat to Puerto Vallarta

Tropical Storm Blanca does not present risks to Puerto Vallarta or the coasts of Jalisco, and as it continues its trajectory, it would leave little rain in the region.

At 7:00 am this Tuesday, Tropical Storm Blanca, was moving over the Pacific Ocean, towards the west, gradually moving away from the Mexican coasts.

At 4:00 am, Central Mexico Time, the tropical cyclone was located approximately 965 kilometers (km) south of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 765 km southwest of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, with maximum winds Sustained 95 km / h, gusts of 110 km / h and displacement towards the northwest at 11 km / h.

Its circulation reinforces the contribution of humidity to Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, and Michoacán, however, it does not represent a risk for the coasts of the state.

During the month of May, it rained much less than the historical average in the area. The historical average is 16 millimeters for the month of May in the area, however this year, only 1 to 2 were registered, which shows that the extreme drought continues in the State.