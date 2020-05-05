Puerto Vallarta City Council delivers 629 kilos of dog food and 307 kilos of cat food to help pets during pandemic

One of the tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic is skyrocketing unemployment, leaving families struggling for food, and that includes their fury family members.

Abandoned pets have become commonplace around the world, and the City Council of Puerto Vallarta is trying to help the crisis locally by making sure people have the resources to care for their pets and are not faced with the decision of abandonment.

Puerto Vallarta City Council has delivered 629 kilos of dog food and 307 kilos of cat food to help pets during the pandemic.

Pet food can be requested through whatsapp at 322 105 08 67. You can also contact the number to ask for instructions on donating pet food to the cause.

The Puerto Vallarta city council requests patience from pet owners once the food order is placed, since delivery is done at home, the process becomes a little slower.

Víctor Bernal, director of Social Development, said that they are also making efforts to obtain more food donations, either from companies or citizens who wish to join the Support Program for Dog and Cat Food.

Some of the benefited areas are El Coapinole, El Progreso, Ixtapa, Las Juntas, Campo Verde, Mojoneras, Verde Vallarta, La Playita, Playa Grande, Santa María, Ramblases, San Esteban, La Aurora, Linda Vista Océano, Villas de San Nicolás, Volcanes, Lomas del Medio, El Colorado, El Veladero, La Desembocada, Nuevo Ranchito, El Zancudo, El Nogalito and Boca de Tomatlán.

Several local associations and groups of animal aid have also distributed 440 kilos of pet food locally.