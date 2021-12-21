Puerto Vallarta connects 110 families with electricity

It’s easy to forget along the tourist strip that thousands of families in Puerto Vallarta live without electricity or water service or that the poverty level has doubled in the last two years, it’s the other side of the city that most foreigners don’t see.

With the aim of continuing to transform the quality of life of Vallarta families, the municipal government of Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, in coordination with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), carried out the inauguration of the electrification works in the Tabachines neighborhood, of the Ixtapa delegation, with which 110 homes will be able to count on this important service.

On behalf of the mayor of Vallarta, the head of Municipal Land Registry Evaluation, Eric Rodríguez Palomera, who, accompanied by the deputy director of Citizen Participation, Petra Velasco Palomera, highlighted the commitment of Profe Michel’s government to bring quality services to the most remote areas of the city.

“We know the importance of having electricity in our homes, from the municipal government we continue working in alliance with the federal government to make the right to decent housing a reality for the people of Vallarta, because we know the effort involved in creating a heritage, we know that we cannot fail in our responsibility and one of the obligations that we constitutionally have is to provide the lighting service. You give us your trust and that trust must be repaid with work, ” said the municipal official, Eric Rodríguez Palomera.

He stressed that in line with the government of Mexico, Puerto Vallarta will be prioritizing the most vulnerable people.

“For the good of all, first the poor; Today that motto is state policy ”, and on this occasion from the hand of the CFE, that support is provided to this neighborhood so that they have continuous electricity in their home.

On the part of the CFE, Juan Manuel Salinas Álvarez, head of the Distribution department, highlighted the joint work that has been carried out with the city council, “we continue to make efforts to lower the resources to electrify new neighborhoods, just as it was the turn here to the Tabachines neighborhood, more projects are coming and we have been working with colleagues from the council so that energy reaches more homes, more neighborhoods and more remote populations in this municipality ”.

Mrs. Elizabeth Limón, who was one of the beneficiaries of this project, celebrated the fact that they will now be able to count on this service.

“Give thanks to Prof. Michel, also to the director, the deputy director and all the CFE staff who were supporting us; It is something that we have been waiting for a long time, so as I repeat for us it is a very special day, we are happy, that is why almost the entire colony is here.”

