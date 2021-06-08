Puerto Vallarta continues as a leader in tourism recovery

Due to its hotel occupancy and its increasing connectivity, Puerto Vallarta is positioned for the 5th consecutive month as the destination with the fastest and best tourist recovery in Mexico.

Preliminary data shows an occupancy for the month of May at 58%, currently, the limit is 66% established by the State Government’s Health Board due to COVID-19.

Health conditions have improved with the immunization of the elderly that started last February; Currently, immunization of medical and health personnel, teachers, and people aged 50 to 59 years has also been achieved.

The State of Jalisco is on a green traffic light, low-risk status, and its hospital occupancy of COVID-19 beds is at 5.5% of the little more than 4,000 beds enabled; This data gives optimism for the hotel sector in Puerto Vallarta to have a favorable response from the Board of Health to increase the occupancy cap up to 70%.

Additionally, market conditions have strengthened months with sustained increases in hotel occupancy in the destination, fostered by the rapid advance in vaccination in the United States, the gradual immunization of regional markets, and the staggering return of events.

In terms of connectivity, Puerto Vallarta has managed to reinstall national routes as well as those in the U.S, including recovering routes such as the cases of Chihuahua, Ciudad Juárez, Las Vegas, Santa Ana and Charlotte. From January to May, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport has had just over 7,800 operations and in the month of May an average of passengers per week (entry and exit) of just over 35,000 nationals and 37,000 internationals.

The month of June augurs a further step in the recovery of the destination with the registration of reservations for this month with an average of 60%, with the weekends increasing, a trend that is carried through for the month of July; For this reason, there is optimism that on June 15, the Board of Health will increase occupancy limits.

In addition to the demand for the destination, the offer of seats on new routes to the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is added, such as the next arrival on Thursday, June 10, of the flight from McAllen with Aeromar, the same airline from July 12 will operate from Monterrey via Aguascalientes as well as San Luis Potosí.

At the international level, the arrival of Spirit Airlines was announced as of July 1 from Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston. And Canada showed the first signs of reinstatement of connectivity with the arrival of WestJet on Saturday, June 5 with weekly flights from Calgary.

North American airlines report load factors above 80% for the summer on their routes to Puerto Vallarta, and recently Spirit Airlines shared that its inaugural flights already show occupancies above 90%. At the national level, they already exceed 85% and the aim is to increase the supply of seats as the summer progresses.

Likewise, the months of September and October anticipate significant demand for services thanks to the reactivation of tourism from meetings of important events that have been postponed.

As for the return of the winter season from the U.S, airlines anticipate exceeding the 2019 operation, since total immunity will already be available in that country.

“Puerto Vallarta advances in its recovery for this 2021 achieving healthier rates and expanding the reservation window, this is the result of teamwork with the hotel sector to carry out joint branding actions and cooperative plans focused on sales; the results are reflected month by month and the trend continues positively,” said Luis Villaseñor, Director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion.