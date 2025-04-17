Puerto Vallarta deploys beach‑to‑beach security blitz ahead of Easter–Passover weekend

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - With Easter Sunday falling on April 20 this year — the same day the eight‑day Jewish holiday of Passover concludes — Puerto Vallarta is bracing for one of the busiest spring holiday weekends in recent memory.​

Acting on the orders of Public Safety Commissioner Horacio Llanas, the Municipal Public Safety and Traffic Department began a full‑scale operation this week that stretches along the entire coastline from Boca de Tomatlán to Boca de Tomates. Uniformed officers are already stationed at strategic checkpoints to keep glass bottles, knives and other . . .