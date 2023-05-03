Puerto Vallarta Dog Daycare Under Fire for Employee’s Mistreatment of Canine

May 3, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Green Patrol lodged an official complaint against "Doggy Home," a dog daycare center in Puerto Vallarta, with the Animal Health and Control Center after a video of an employee striking a dog with a belt circulated on social media . . .



