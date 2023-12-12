Puerto Vallarta Emerges as a Top Winter Destination for American Travelers,

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A recent study by Allianz Partners, a renowned travel insurance specialist, has placed Puerto Vallarta among the top 10 most popular vacation destinations for American tourists this winter season. The findings, derived from an analysis of over 3.1 million travel plans, indicate a growing preference for international travel among U.S. holidaymakers.

The annual survey, which examined round-trip flights originating from U.S. airports between December 16 and 29, highlighted a significant shift in travel trends. International trips now account for 21 percent of bookings, nearly doubling from 11 percent in the . . .

