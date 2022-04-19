Puerto Vallarta ends successful holiday week with 92% occupancy

According to data collected by the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, the Holy Week and Easter holiday period closed with an occupation average of 92.57 percent, which speaks of the great moment that the destination is experiencing.
He specified that the number of visitors is higher, since, in addition to the hotels, many vacationers stayed in condominiums, with relatives, or through an application, so it can be considered that the city was one hundred percent these days, bringing with it an important economic impact for all sectors.
Holiday Safety
On the instructions of the municipal mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, the Directorate of Citizen Security, reinforced its actions during the 2022 Easter holiday period, increasing surveillance throughout the tourist strip of Puerto Vallarta, in shopping malls, beach areas, banks, as well as the main avenues of the port, to safeguard the physical integrity of the people of Vallarta and the tourists who visit us.
During Holy Week, the municipal office received 8,780 emergency calls to 911, of which 74 were in support of citizens; Likewise, they provided support for the location of two minors, reported on April 12 and 13.
The informative cut of the first week of the vacation indicates that there were 53 people detained for administrative offenses, 2 for the possible commission of a crime, 2 vehicles and a motorcycle were recovered, while in the activities carried out by the road police, they report that there were 160 traffic events, 2,756 citations issued, 64 vehicles and 14 motorcycles insured for infractions, in addition, 6 vehicles and 6 motorcycles were insured by the MP agent.
Different avenues of the municipality were closed and 428 assistances were provided by road police personnel (destination guidance, electrical failure, mechanical failure, first aid, missing minors, and missing persons).
The elements of the Citizen Security Police Station carried out 6 breathalyzer operations, in which they carried out 262 tests, giving 48 positives and 214 negatives. One person was arrested.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta ranks first in the perception of security of all tourist destinations in Mexico The municipality of Puerto Vallarta ranked first among the most peaceful tourist destinations in the country, having a percentage of perception of insecurity of just 26.4%, meaning more than three-quarters of people living in Puerto Vallarta feel safe in the city. Puerto Vallarta was followed by Los Cabos (28.5%) and Mazatlán (40.4%), reveals the National…
- Three-meter crocodile in Nuevo Nayarit tourist beach was relocated A crocodile of approximately three meters (10 feet) took several people who were on the beach of Nuevo Nayarit, also known as Nuevo Vallarta, by surprise on the night of Saturday, April 16. According to the report of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), the events arose after the rescue forces were alerted…
- Puerto Vallarta ends successful holiday week with 92% occupancy According to data collected by the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, the Holy Week and Easter holiday period closed with an occupation average of 92.57 percent, which speaks of the great moment that the destination is experiencing. He specified that the number of visitors is higher, since, in addition to the…
- Mexico shuts elite investigations unit in blow to U.S. drugs cooperation Mexico has disbanded a select anti-narcotics unit that for a quarter of a century worked hand-in-hand with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to tackle organized crime, two sources said, in a major blow to bilateral security cooperation. The group was one of the Sensitive Investigative Units (SIU) operating in about 15 countries which U.S.…
- A few free things to do in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta is one of the main destinations with a lot of free activities to do with the family. So if you are looking for a place to enjoy and save some money, this is the ideal place. Release of Sea Turtles The Boca de Tomates Tortuguero Camp is one of the best free events…