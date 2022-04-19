Puerto Vallarta ends successful holiday week with 92% occupancy

According to data collected by the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, the Holy Week and Easter holiday period closed with an occupation average of 92.57 percent, which speaks of the great moment that the destination is experiencing.

He specified that the number of visitors is higher, since, in addition to the hotels, many vacationers stayed in condominiums, with relatives, or through an application, so it can be considered that the city was one hundred percent these days, bringing with it an important economic impact for all sectors.

Holiday Safety

On the instructions of the municipal mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, the Directorate of Citizen Security, reinforced its actions during the 2022 Easter holiday period, increasing surveillance throughout the tourist strip of Puerto Vallarta, in shopping malls, beach areas, banks, as well as the main avenues of the port, to safeguard the physical integrity of the people of Vallarta and the tourists who visit us.

During Holy Week, the municipal office received 8,780 emergency calls to 911, of which 74 were in support of citizens; Likewise, they provided support for the location of two minors, reported on April 12 and 13.

The informative cut of the first week of the vacation indicates that there were 53 people detained for administrative offenses, 2 for the possible commission of a crime, 2 vehicles and a motorcycle were recovered, while in the activities carried out by the road police, they report that there were 160 traffic events, 2,756 citations issued, 64 vehicles and 14 motorcycles insured for infractions, in addition, 6 vehicles and 6 motorcycles were insured by the MP agent.

Different avenues of the municipality were closed and 428 assistances were provided by road police personnel (destination guidance, electrical failure, mechanical failure, first aid, missing minors, and missing persons).

The elements of the Citizen Security Police Station carried out 6 breathalyzer operations, in which they carried out 262 tests, giving 48 positives and 214 negatives. One person was arrested.

