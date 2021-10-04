Puerto Vallarta expands connectivity with two new national routes

Starting this October 19, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport will have two new flights from Hermosillo and La Paz, operated by TAR Airlines.
Both routes will be implemented with three frequencies a week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight to Hermosillo will be at 1:05 p.m. and a return will leave at 1:45 p.m. The route from La Paz will take off at 10:15 a.m., to return from Puerto Vallarta at 6:20 p.m.
“We are pleased to welcome these new flights that are an example of three things: first, the coordinated work we do to attract passengers who feel safe to travel, thanks to the measures implemented; second, the growth in the offer of flights with the confidence of the growth of the Puerto Vallarta airport, where close to 4 billion pesos are invested and, third, TAR is positioned as one of the main airlines in the Puerto Vallarta Airport “, said Cryshtian José Amador Lizardil, director of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport.
The Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Germán Kotsiras Ralis Cumplido, said that the opening of these new routes will complement and add to the existing frequencies:
“We recognize TAR Aerolineas for reaffirming its commitment to our state to continue connecting more regions of Jalisco, given that these new routes are an opportunity to show the benefits of our main beach destination, Puerto Vallarta. These frequencies are in addition to the existing ones, keeping perfectly connected to our capital of sun and beach with cities that have shown their constant interest in visiting our beautiful and paradisiacal destination”.
The director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Advertising Trust, Luis Villaseñor, mentioned that the announcement of these new routes confirms that the destination is making progress in its air connectivity with new potential markets.
He also shared his approval because very soon visitors from La Paz, Hermosillo, Culiacán, and Chihuahua will be welcomed, who will be able to enjoy the great diversity of attractions, unique experiences, gastronomy, art, and culture that characterize Puerto Vallarta.
And, with the opening of these flights, TAR becomes the airline with the most destinations to and from Puerto Vallarta, since it operates a total of 6 direct routes: La Paz, Hermosillo, Aguascalientes, Guadalajara, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí.
In addition to these flights, routes were also announced from Puerto Vallarta with a stopover in La Paz, to Culiacán; and to Monterrey, with a stopover in Aguascalientes.
The new operations will be carried out with an ERJ-145 aircraft, with a capacity of 50 passengers.
