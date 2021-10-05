Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 4, 2021

This Monday, October 04, the Ministry of Health (SSa) released updated figures on the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. At the 5:00 p.m. cutoff, the federal agency specified that 3,684,242 accumulated cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in the national territory since the health emergency began. In addition, the death toll amounted to 279,104 deaths.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, there were 2,282 infections and 303 deaths due to the spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus. Likewise, the Secretariat announced that to date 6,544,143 negative cases, 516,053 suspected cases, and 43,943 active cases have been recorded.

Active cases are those positive cases that began with symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days (September 21 to October 4) and that allow identifying the areas with the highest viral activity and, consequently, the transmission of the virus. In this sense, the states with the highest number of active cases are: Mexico City (8,482); Guanajuato (4,055); State of Mexico (3,704); Tabasco (3,402) and Nuevo León, with 2,461 cases.

These are the states with the highest number of reported cases: Mexico City (950,164); State of Mexico (363,937); Nuevo Leon (197,939); Guanajuato (175,702); Jalisco (155,450); Tabasco (135,972); Puebla (120,231); Veracruz (118,630); Sonora (108,524) and San Luis Potosí (99,760). These entities represent 66% of the total accumulated cases in Mexico.

Confirmed cases show a higher prevalence in women, with 50.1% and the general average age is 39 years. The SSa pointed out that in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the age groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

According to the latest update of the report on vaccination in Mexico, the Secretariat reported that 64,323,090 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of these, 72%, that is, 46,054,543, have been completely vaccinated, and 18,268,547 have at least one dose, representing 28%.

According to the federal agency, 21 states present immunization progress of 72 to 95%. Mexico City and Querétaro have vaccinated nine out of 10 adults; while Zacatecas, Yucatán, Tlaxcala, Tamaulipas, Sonora, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Quintana Roo, Nuevo León, Nayarit, Morelos, Hidalgo, Durango, Colima, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Baja California, Baja California Sur and Aguascalientes report coverage of between 72 and 87%.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN