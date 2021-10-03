Puerto Vallarta expected to receive 14 cruise ships in October

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- Next Monday will begin the arrival of 14 cruise ships to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, according to the Integral Port Administration (API) of that city.

Of the 14 cruises considered, 12 will arrive with thousands of tourists, and two will only be there to receive services, detailed the API on its social networks.

Beginning this Monday, October 4, the Serenade of the Seas, of the Royal Caribbean Cruises, arrives with tourists.

That same day the Noordam arrives, from the Holland America Line will also arrive at this destination, but without passengers, it will only receive services.

On October 5, the Carnival Panorama cruise ship, of the Carnival Cruises, will arrive with tourists.

On October 11, the Nieuw Amsterdam of the Holland America Line will arrive with tourists, and on the 12th the Carnival Panorama returns to Puerto Vallarta.

For the fourth week of October, the activity will increase, on the 18th the Emerald Princess, from Princess Cruises, arrives.

On the 19th, Carnival Panorama returns again, while on the 20th the Majestic Princess, of the Princess Cruises shipping company, will dock.

On the 21st, Koningsdam, of the Holland America Line shipping company will arrive; while on October 23, Westerdam, also from Holland America will arrive, but only for services.

On the 26th, the arrival of the Carnival Panorama will occur again, followed by the Norwegian Cruises on the 27th, while the Koningsdam will do the same on the 28th, and for the 30th, the Celebrity Millenium, of the Celebrity Cruises will arrive.

According to the shipping agent consignee in the city, Carlos Gerard Guzmán, in the remainder of this year there will be more than 50 vessels that will arrive in any of the 3 docks of the port of this city with thousands of tourists that represent significant economic income.

