Puerto Vallarta Firefighters Receive 3 Million Pesos in New Equipment

Puerto Vallarta’s fire and rescue department boosted its emergency response capabilities with 3 million pesos in equipment, including three fire trucks and a jet ski.

Puerto Vallarta’s Heroic Civil Protection and Fire Department has expanded its emergency response capabilities after receiving new equipment valued at 3 million pesos. The municipal government, led by Mayor Luis Munguía González, presided over the official handover ceremony, reinforcing the city’s commitment to public safety.

The department received three new fire trucks, one multipurpose truck, a jet ski for water rescues, and a range of specialized rescue gear. The acquisition was made possible through a combination of municipal funding and international collaboration.

“These tools will strengthen our emergency response and allow us to better serve the people of Vallarta,” said Mayor Munguía during the ceremony. “It is our duty to ensure that our firefighters have what they need to carry out their heroic work.”

The equipment includes resources purchased directly by the municipality, a water truck donated by Seapal Vallarta, and life-saving tools donated by International Fire Operation 5280—a U.S.-based organization dedicated to supporting emergency services in Latin America.

This donation marks another step forward in building a more resilient and responsive emergency infrastructure for the coastal city. Puerto Vallarta faces a range of public safety challenges due to its geography, growing population, and high volume of tourists. City officials emphasized that investments like this are essential for keeping both residents and visitors safe.

“We are deeply grateful for the support from our partners and the trust of the citizens we serve,” said a spokesperson from the Civil Protection and Fire Department. “This equipment not only enhances our operations but also boosts the morale of our team.”

Puerto Vallarta’s Civil Protection unit has played a crucial role in responding to emergencies such as hurricanes, fires, vehicle collisions, and water rescues. The addition of the jet ski, for example, will provide faster and more flexible response times in aquatic incidents, particularly during the high season when beach activity increases.

The event drew attention to the continued collaboration between municipal authorities and international aid groups. The contribution from International Fire Operation 5280 builds on a longstanding relationship with Puerto Vallarta’s emergency services. This collaboration has resulted in previous donations of firefighting gear, training support, and first-response tools.

Meanwhile, Seapal Vallarta’s donation of a water truck supports fire suppression efforts, especially in outlying areas where hydrants may not be readily accessible. Seapal, the local water utility company, emphasized its role in strengthening interagency cooperation for public service improvement.

Mayor Munguía reaffirmed his administration’s ongoing commitment to investing in essential services. “Security and preparedness are not luxuries—they are responsibilities. Today’s delivery is an example of how this government prioritizes people’s safety with real action.”

The ceremony was attended by municipal officials, members of the fire department, and representatives from the donating organizations. Several of the new vehicles and equipment were displayed to the public following the formal delivery.

Puerto Vallarta’s emergency responders continue to be a source of pride for the city. With updated tools and enhanced infrastructure, the Heroic Civil Protection and Fire Department is now better equipped to meet the demands of the growing region.

