Puerto Vallarta food pantry ready to begin operations

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta is preparing to carry out the first installment of support for the food program, this Wednesday, April 8, aimed at helping 7,500 vulnerable families in the city, who are passing through difficult times due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

This weekend, the mayor of Vallarta met with the heads of the different dependencies, institutes and OPD’s of the City Council, to define the strategy and the distribution scheme of the delivery of the food, under the coordination of the Directorate of Social Development and the Municipal DIF System chaired by Candelaria Tovar de Dávalos.

Mayor Dávalos Peña indicated that this program seeks to support the families that most need it, with basic food products and necessities, which will be delivered through 21 Food Support Centers (CAA) that have been strategically established in different parts of the municipality.

He explained that the first step to receive this support will be to call the telephones 178 8010 and 178 8000, option 9, with 40 open lines, where an appointment will be provided and the instructions to go to pick up the pantry in one of the 21 centers already established.

He specified that many citizens will participate in the delivery, integrated into a Social Food Committee, so that this is done in an orderly and organized manner, and avoid crowds.

He stressed that it is planned to make three deliveries of these supports every 15 days, and the procedure will be the same for those who wish to receive the food, they must previously contact the phone lines provided.

Likewise, he announced that next Wednesday 26 water machines of the Seapal Vallarta will be launched, during a service from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., where two jugs of water will be delivered to families each week, to locate the closest to your home, in the following neighborhoods:

Mojoneras, Ramblases, Villa de Guadalupe, Magisterio, Coapinole, La Aurora, Infonavit, Ixtapa Centro and Tamarindos, Las Palmas, Cañadas, Ecoterra and Joyas del Pedregal. Likewise, in the Del Toro neighborhood, El Progreso, Independencia, Portales, Floresta, El Ranchito, Seapal headquarters, Lomas del Coapinole, Guadalupe Victoria, Las Juntas, Volcanes, Pitillal Center and Villa Las Flores.

Arturo Dávalos took the opportunity to thank all those who are part of this project, especially the businessmen who have already joined and trusted that they continue to do so “to help those who need us most at the moment.”

Víctor Bernal Vargas, director of Social Development explained the rules of operation and the mechanics for the delivery of these supports, so this Monday training will be given to all the personnel who will be attending the telephone lines, who will have all the prevention and hygiene measures recommended by the Health authorities, as well as in distribution centers.