Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for the 2024 Marathon

Get to Know Puerto Vallarta’s Most Traditional Beach Snack

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Strolling along Puerto Vallarta's sandy stretches, one can't help but be enticed by the offerings of beachside vendors. From the comforting aroma of banana bread to the zesty allure of mangoes with chamoy, the options are as diverse as they are delectable. But amidst this cornucopia of treats, there's one delicacy…