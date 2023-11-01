Puerto Vallarta Gears Up to Host UTMB World Series, International Ultramarathon Event

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is set to once again become the epicenter of trail running as it prepares to host the prestigious UTMB World Series from November 3 to 5. Known as a marquee event in the world of ultra-distance running, the UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) series gathers an international array of the sport’s elite athletes for a weekend of extreme competition amid the natural beauty of this Mexican tourist destination.

The Significance of UTMB

The Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, commonly referred to as UTMB, is an iconic mountain ultramarathon event . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.