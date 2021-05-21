Puerto Vallarta gives vaccinations to 2,000 adults between the ages of 50 and 59

During the first day of vaccination for adults between 50 and 59 years of age, personnel from the three levels of government and volunteers managed to immunize 2,000 people in Puerto Vallarta.

The director of the Eighth Health Region, Vladimir Atilano Barraza, announced that “the protocol for Covid 19 Vaccination Macropoints was implemented in Puerto Vallarta, with the participation of the sister institutions of the IMSS, ISSSTE and Naval Hospital, together with the Jalisco Health Secretariat”.

For this reason, the immunization of 2,000 people was achieved. “No lines, no long waiting times. A macropoint is a strategy where human resources, supplies, pre-hospital emergency care services are focused on providing you with better care,” said the doctor.

Volunteering participation by the Puerto Vallarta City Council and the Welfare Secretariat is vital for registration, logistics, and above all providing large volumes of vaccination, added Dr. Barraza.

One area was protected by Municipal Civil Protection and Firefighters, while it supported Social Development, Traffic, and Public Safety personnel, since “it is vital for the safety of all of us who participate,” he said.

He also highlighted the participation of the Armed Forces in the protection and application of the biological. The immunization will continue this Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but at the current rate, it is expected to conclude before the established period.