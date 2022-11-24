Puerto Vallarta held a successful three-day HIV testing campaign

Within the framework of the ‘National HIV Testing Day’, Puerto Vallarta opened the Agustín Flores Contreras sports complex, where over three days, more than 300 tests were carried out to detect Hepatitis C, Syphilis, and the Human Immunodeficiency Virus.
A timely diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) dramatically improves the quality of life of a person with HIV and therefore, work is carried out to raise awareness and implement programs that help achieve the goal of reaching 2030 without new positive cases, established by COESIDA JALISCO for the entire State.
Ascensión Topete González, coordinator of the Municipal Council for the Prevention and Control of AIDS (COMUSIDA) Puerto Vallarta, reported that during three days, including Monday and Tuesday, with the presence of a COESIDA mobile unit, the 330 tests were carried out.
During the current administration, the work of the organization has been strengthened and more than 14,400 informative pamphlets have been distributed, 1,652 HIV tests, 1,092 for Syphilis, and 1,538 for Hepatitis C have been applied, giving a total of 4,282 tests. regardless of sexual preferences.
Positive cases are followed up with comprehensive care at CAPASITS (Ambulatory Center for Prevention and Care of AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections), achieving a success rate of 85% of undetectable HIV.
The objective of these actions is to raise awareness among the general population and “key populations” of the importance of carrying out screening on a daily basis and reinforce the task of involving citizens in responding to AIDS.
Pablo Ruperto Gómez Andrade, councilor president of the Citizen Participation Commission, assured that the municipal government is committed to the health of the people, especially since the obstacles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic are barely being overcome.
