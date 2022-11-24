VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta registers third triple arrivals of cruise ships of the month

November 24, 2022
The triple arrival this week were made of the Carnival Panorama cruise ships, 323.62 meters in length with 4,765 passengers and 1,439 crew members; the Norwegian Bliss, 333.46 meters in length with 4,593 passengers and 1,690 crew members, and Koningsdam, 299.65 meters in . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

