Puerto Vallarta Honors LGBTQ+ People Who Have Left an Indelible Mark in the City with Day of the Dead Altar

November 3, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the serene ambiance of the Municipal Presidency's exterior hallway, the Movement for Equality in Mexico (MOVii) has established a poignant Altar of the Dead, paying homage to trailblazers who have ardently championed inclusivity and justice.

This sacred space is perfumed with the essence of cempasuchil flowers(marigolds), believed to guide wandering souls back to their loved ones. Flickering candles imbue the area with a luminous tribute to the enduring spirit of the deceased, while traditional offerings ensure their spiritual sustenance during this time of celestial reunion.

The altar venerates local . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Southern Mexico on Alert as Tropical Storm Pilar Threatens to Exacerbate Post-Hurricane ConditionsSouthern Mexico on Alert as Tropical Storm Pilar Threatens to Exacerbate Post-Hurricane Conditions Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — As Mexico grapples with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Otis, one of the most destructive storms in recent memory, the country now faces a fresh meteorological challenge. Tropical Storm Pilar, which formed this Sunday in the Pacific, is advancing toward southern Mexico, adding to the woes of a region already on…
  • A New Documentary Shines Light on the Untold Stories of Puerto Vallarta: We benefit economically from tourism, but at what expense?A New Documentary Shines Light on the Untold Stories of Puerto Vallarta: We benefit economically from tourism, but at what expense? Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a nation celebrated for its gripping telenovelas, the winds of change are bringing a fresh perspective through the lens of documentary filmmaking. "Vallarta: la bahía de nuevo Chiapas," a new documentary directed and produced by Antoniu V. Moldovan, seeks to illuminate the often-unseen narratives shaping the tourist hub of Puerto…
  • Puerto Vallarta Gears Up to Host UTMB World Series, International Ultramarathon EventPuerto Vallarta Gears Up to Host UTMB World Series, International Ultramarathon Event PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is set to once again become the epicenter of trail running as it prepares to host the prestigious UTMB World Series from November 3 to 5. Known as a marquee event in the world of ultra-distance running, the UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) series gathers an international array of the…
  • Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 2023 Day of the Dead Festival with Thriving Charro Parade and Cultural EventsPuerto Vallarta Celebrates 2023 Day of the Dead Festival with Thriving Charro Parade and Cultural Events Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The annual tradition of the Puerto Vallarta Day of the Dead Festival unfolded vibrantly on Monday, marked by the spectacular Maleaconeada de Charros and the bustling Mercado del Cuale Verbena. Both events garnered the attention and participation of thousands of Vallarta residents and tourists alike. The celebration commenced around 6 p.m.,…
  • Puerto Vallarta Unveils the World's Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with GrandeurPuerto Vallarta Unveils the World’s Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with Grandeur Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a grand ceremony bustling with eager onlookers, Puerto Vallarta upheld its tradition and cultural splendor by revealing the World's Largest Catrina for the second year in a row on its vibrant boardwalk. This event marked the onset of the city’s renowned Day of the Dead festivities, welcoming both state and…
  • Puerto Vallarta Anticipates Robust Winter Tourism Season from CanadaPuerto Vallarta Anticipates Robust Winter Tourism Season from Canada PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, a leading tourist destination in Mexico, is gearing up for an intense winter season chiefly propelled by the Canadian market—its second most significant international contributor. The anticipated surge places Puerto Vallarta within the top three destinations nationwide for attracting Canadian tourists. In preparation for the winter season, major Canadian…
  • Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Milestone of One Million Cruise Passenger ArrivalsPuerto Vallarta Celebrates Milestone of One Million Cruise Passenger Arrivals PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, a prominent destination known for its beaches, culture, and hospitality, has achieved a significant milestone by welcoming its one-millionth passenger by sea. This solidifies the port city's reputation as one of the most preferred maritime destinations in Mexico. In a ceremony filled with mariachi music and festive atmosphere, two…
  • Puerto Vallarta Inaugurates Day of the Dead Festival 2023Puerto Vallarta Inaugurates Day of the Dead Festival 2023 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In an atmosphere imbued with vibrant colors, aromas, and a rich cultural tapestry, municipal president, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the 2023 Day of the Dead Festival on the iconic Malecón of Puerto Vallarta. The event is not just a local celebration but a global tourist attraction that serves as…
  • Groups from CUCosta Undertake Cleanup Efforts in Puerto Vallarta After Hurricane LidiaGroups from CUCosta Undertake Cleanup Efforts in Puerto Vallarta After Hurricane Lidia PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the wake of Hurricane Lidia, the community of Puerto Vallarta has shown remarkable resilience and unity. A significant clean-up operation was undertaken by the members of the Go Routes and Runners Puerto Vallarta program from the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta), who took to the streets to restore the…
  • Puerto Vallarta Will Welcome 21 Cruise Ships in NovemberPuerto Vallarta Will Welcome 21 Cruise Ships in November Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The renowned beach destination of Puerto Vallarta commences November with a significant influx of international cruise ship arrivals, promising substantial economic inflow for the local community. The bustling port city anticipates the arrival of 21 cruise ships throughout the month, which includes two days with triple ship arrivals and four with…