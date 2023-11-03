Puerto Vallarta Honors LGBTQ+ People Who Have Left an Indelible Mark in the City with Day of the Dead Altar

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the serene ambiance of the Municipal Presidency's exterior hallway, the Movement for Equality in Mexico (MOVii) has established a poignant Altar of the Dead, paying homage to trailblazers who have ardently championed inclusivity and justice.

This sacred space is perfumed with the essence of cempasuchil flowers(marigolds), believed to guide wandering souls back to their loved ones. Flickering candles imbue the area with a luminous tribute to the enduring spirit of the deceased, while traditional offerings ensure their spiritual sustenance during this time of celestial reunion.

The altar venerates local . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.