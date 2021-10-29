Puerto Vallarta increases security while expecting millions of tourists in the closing months of 2021

After 19 months of a complicated economic situation due to the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta finally expects to have a busy end of the year, so it is already preparing for the arrival of millions of tourists.

The Government of Jalisco reported today that together with municipal and federal authorities they have already armed a security operation in view of the good forecasts for the months of November and December.

“With the arrival of the end of the year, the economic reactivation, and the expectation of a high tourist influx in Puerto Vallarta, it was agreed to increase the presence of security in the municipality,” they explained.

This morning in the Eighth Naval Zone, state, federal and municipal authorities held a meeting in which it was defined to tighten the existing coordination between the different security agencies during the coming weeks.

Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, Jalisco General Strategic Security Coordinator, highlighted the importance of maintaining coordinated actions for the benefit of the inhabitants and tourists of this destination.

“We must face this new economic reopening, and facing it means working hand in hand with the municipality, state, and federation to guarantee that each and every tourist, as well as the people of Vallarta, have these security guarantees.”

The Secretary of Public Security of Jalisco, Juan Bosco Pacheco Medrano, confirmed that the State Police and the Highway Police Station have begun to reinforce surveillance in Puerto Vallarta on Friday, October 29.

The action has the objective of improving security in this city and port for the benefit of the inhabitants, as well as the tourists who come to this destination for recreational, work, or business reasons, which is why strategic points of interest have been located in the tourist area and the urban area to have constant surveillance.

The presence of federal police and checkpoints around the city caused traffic nightmares on Highway 200 from the airport to the city center. During the peak hours, traveling from Marina Vallarta to Bahia took nearly two hours.

Checkpoints have been set up at all entrances to the city, not only causing inconvenience in traffic but also leaving the visual of a city under siege, an image that isn’t tourist-friendly.

While the government insists that the checkpoints are just standard security measures, they have been increasing since earlier this week when two federal agents were shot and killed in Puerto Vallarta and the gunman is still at large.

