Puerto Vallarta International Airport Surpasses 3 Million Passengers, Despite Minimal Growth in May

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After the first five months of 2023, Puerto Vallarta International Airport has seen a surge in passenger numbers, surpassing 3 million and exceeding its 2022 record by nearly 20%. However, data for May suggests a deceleration, with a modest increase of just 1%.
According to preliminary data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), total passenger traffic at its 12 Mexican airports grew by 10.1% in May 2023 compared to the same month last year. In particular, the airports of Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta witnessed growth rates of 16.1 . . .
