Puerto Vallarta International Airport Will Close at 4 PM in Anticipation of Hurricane Lidia

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Pacific Airport Group announced that due to the arrival of Hurricane Lidia, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport will be closed starting at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and will be reopened to the public until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the 11th.

After becoming a Category 3 Hurricane, Lidia modified its route and is approaching Puerto Vallarta, where a direct hit is possible in the coming hours. It will impact the Bay of Banderas along the southern coast, causing the eye of what is expected to be a tropical . . .

