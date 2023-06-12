Puerto Vallarta is at the Heart of Timeshare Fraud Run by the Jalisco Cartel

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Timeshare is never a good investment, even more so when it's a fraud on Americans by one of the world's largest and most dangerous cartels that call Puerto Vallarta home.

In an alarming revelation that has ignited a multi-agency investigation spanning both sides of the border, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has unveiled a timeshare fraud scheme orchestrated by the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG). The revelation came to light as part of an investigation into the brutal murder of seven young individuals in the Mexican state . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...