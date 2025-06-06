Puerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed

Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law.

Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road to Las Glorias Beach. The planters, placed by Plaza Pelícanos Hotel, stand on the extension of Pablo Picasso Street in the Northern Hotel Zone. They prevent vehicles and ambulances from reaching the beach, raising safety concerns among residents.

Balderas Betancourt said the hotel had no right to place the planters on public land. “If that’s the case, they’ll be removed. I’ll work with Civil Protection and we’ll take them down immediately. If we take them down, we’ll ask whoever put them up to remove them immediately. Fundamentally, that’s not allowed,” he declared.

Las Glorias Beach lies within federal land protected by law. By national regulation, all beaches and their access points remain open to the public. Any obstruction of that space violates federal statutes and local regulations. Still, the planters have stood for several weeks on Pablo Picasso Street between Plaza Genovesa and Villas Vallarta. That stretch also contains public restrooms, but it now looks neglected and littered with debris.

Residents first raised alarms after noticing the planters. They feared that the blockage could delay emergency response. City firefighters and lifeguards often use this route when responding to incidents on Las Glorias Beach. A blocked road could cost critical seconds or minutes during medical or rescue operations. Some drivers have taken advantage of the obstruction by using the closed-off street as an informal parking area.

Local citizens organized a petition asking the Municipal Government to restore the road. They said private businesses cannot claim public space. “Beaches belong to everyone,” one citizen commented on social media. “No hotel can treat this land as its own.” City officials confirmed they received multiple complaints and photographic evidence of the illegal blockade.

Balderas Betancourt said his office will coordinate with Civil Protection and municipal legal staff to enforce the removal order. Once the planters come down, the hotel must remove any remaining obstacles at its own cost. If staff ignore the order, the municipality can issue fines or pursue legal action. Municipal authorities also plan to clean the area, which now shows signs of neglect, including trash and debris scattered around.

Tourism in Puerto Vallarta relies heavily on clear beach access. Las Glorias Beach draws families and tourists for its gentle waves and open sands. Signs currently warn visitors that access is temporarily blocked, but these notices confuse many first-time visitors. Hotel staff have not provided any public statement about the planters. The municipal government now urges them to comply with the removal order as soon as possible.

In addition to immediate removal, Balderas Betancourt signaled that his office will review urban development guidelines for the entire Northern Hotel Zone. The director said he wants to prevent similar cases in other areas. “We must protect public spaces. This bay and its beaches belong to all citizens and visitors. No one can appropriate them,” he said. The statement reinforced the principle that federal law grants free access to beaches and coastal roads.

After the planters are removed, municipal maintenance crews will repair any damage to the street surface. Civil Protection officials will inspect the area to ensure emergency vehicles can pass without hindrance. Local business owners along Pablo Picasso Street welcomed the announcement. They worried that the blockade discouraged visitors from parking legally and accessing nearby shops.

The municipal government did not set a public deadline for removal. However, sources say crews could act within days. As the rainy season approaches, ensuring clear access to Las Glorias Beach becomes more urgent. Heavy rains can make narrow roads slippery and dangerous. All parties involved now await the final steps toward restoring Pablo Picasso Street and securing safe passage for residents and tourists alike.

