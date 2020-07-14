Puerto Vallarta launches COVID-19 awareness campaign

As part of the economic reactivation of Puerto Vallarta, after three months of the coronavirus pandemic, and faced with the possibility that all activity in the state will stop if it does not continue to comply with sanitary measures, a new COVID-19 awareness program is being launched.

The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust will launch an awareness campaign, which will be presented to the media and businesses on Tuesday, July 14.

Along with reinforcing the health issue, the economic part is essential for the reactivation of this beach destination.

Sectors, such as the restaurants, are 90% open, but generates income just to cover payrolls; hotels with occupancy below 30% and an even lower reservation estimate during the months of August, September and October; these are just a few examples of the economic impact that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to Puerto Vallarta.

In terms of health, the situation is even worse, since in the last three weeks the number of infections has increased exponentially, to the extent that six out of ten people who undergo a test are positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to Dr. José Aarón Curiel Beltrán, in charge of the Covid-19 Diagnostic Center at the University of Guadalajara in Puerto Vallarta.

Due to the high number of cases by COVID-19, in the State of Jalisco, last Thursday it was published in the Official Journal of the State, that the use of masks is mandatory for all people who are in any public space, such as public roads, buildings or public transportation; as well as in public businesses.

Despite the use of masks being mandatory by law, the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta last week acknowledged that there wasn’t enforcement of the law and there was fear in losing tourism if the city enforced the mandate.

The new awareness program being launched after 90-days of the pandemic is meant to inform the public and tourists of how to remain safe while also enjoying Puerto Vallarta.

Wear a mask. Respect a 2-meter healthy distance. Wash hands frequently. It only works if everyone participates.