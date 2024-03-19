Puerto Vallarta Leads in Hotel Occupancy Among Mexican Tourist Destinations

Puerto Vallarta has emerged as the top Mexican tourist destination in terms of hotel occupancy for two consecutive weeks, according to data from the DataTur platform of the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur). The city achieved an impressive hotel occupancy rate of 85.0% in week 9 of this year, spanning from February 26 to March 3. This figure surpasses those of other renowned destinations such as Cancún, which reported an occupancy rate of 84.6%, and Los Cabos, with 83.7%.