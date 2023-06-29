Puerto Vallarta Locals Protest After Days Without Water, City Looting Water for Tourist Zones

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Thursday morning saw dozens of local residents take to the streets in downtown Puerto Vallarta, demanding immediate action on the critical drinking water shortage in the region. The protesters blocked traffic on the Juárez and Morelos streets near the Municipal Palace in a bid to ensure their voices were heard.

These inhabitants hail from various neighborhoods across the municipality of Puerto Vallarta and have been grappling with an acute water scarcity that has, at times, stretched for several days. They not only report intermittent water supply but also a complete absence of the . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...