Puerto Vallarta Malecón will be repaired due to damage caused by high waves

January 25, 2023
In a regular session of the Tourism and Economic Development Commission in cooperation with the Environment and Public Services Commissions, the opinion derived from a building agreement initiative was approved this Wednesday to carry out the repair of the Puerto Vallarta Malecón, due to the damage it suffered . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

