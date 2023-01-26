Kim Kuzma and Band in Dinner & A Show at Coco’s Kitchen Jan 27th

Coco’s Kitchen in Vallarta’s Zona Romantica will present a special ‘Dinner & Show with Kim Kuzma’ every other Friday evening this season. The next performance happens on Friday, January 27th. Come and enjoy a beautiful evening of Acoustico-Style Music with Kim Kuzma and the band along with a fabulous 3-course dinner, created by Coco herself.

This evening to remember begins with the doors opening at 6:00 pm and the show starting at 7:00 pm. Drop by Coco’s Kitchen on Calle Pulpito to purchase tickets and reserve your table. First come, first served. You can dine on your scrumptious meal before or during the show.

Joining Kim for the show will be Eduardo Leon on guitar, Roberto Falcon on bass and Gary Flores on percussion. The music at Coco’s will be a compilation of songs that you’ve loved hearing Kim and her band perform over her amazing performing career in Puerto Vallarta. This will be a sophisticated body of songs, with creative mash-ups, soaring vocals and incredible instrumentals.

You will be impressed by Kim’s genuine, charismatic showmanship. With fun, personal warmth, enthusiasm, talent and sex appeal, Kim Kuzma continues to be Vallarta’s ‘Darling Diva of Song,’ with her incredible musical talent and creativity. You can also expect to hear exciting, new music including contemporary and classics with a Latin twist.

Kim Kuzma is an award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist who first arrived on the Puerto Vallarta entertainment scene in 2005. She has returned every winter to perform at various venues in the Banderas Bay area. Kim is best known for her years at The Palm Cabaret where she has delivered sensational performances year after year. Her upcoming performance at Coco’s Kitchen will be an intimate, evening of music that her audience is sure to love!

Kuzma credits their musical success to the fact that each member of the band is a talent in their own right. She believes that they all have something to add to the mix. Kim Kuzma continues to be one of Puerto Vallarta’s most acclaimed talents. Kim’s passion for performing and giving people a relaxed show of humor mixed with music always guarantees an incredible performance.

Join Kim Kuzma and her band for some magical nights of music under the stars with the next performance featured on Friday, Jan 27th in the beautiful garden at Coco’s Kitchen. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear Kim Kuzma in an amazing concert every other Friday this season!

Tickets for this very special dinner/show always sell out, so act quickly. Tickets are 1,200 pesos (with a 10% discount when paid in cash) and can be purchased at Coco’s Kitchen or by calling the restaurant at 322-223-0373. (*Drinks & tips for the servers are not included.)

Coco’s Kitchen is located at Pulpito #122, on the south side of Puerto Vallarta.

