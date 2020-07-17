Puerto Vallarta Mayor asks people to be responsible, stay home if you don’t need to be out

Noting that it has not been an easy task for the municipal government to address all the problems that the pandemic caused by Covid-19 implies, Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña reiterated that the municipality is making every effort on its part to prevent all economic activities being paralyzed, which would mean a serious setback for Puerto Vallarta.

For this reason, the mayor reiterated the importance that both productive, economic, and social sectors of the city, assume their responsibility to continue moving forward and succeed.

He noted that as far as his government is concerned, every effort has been made to ensure that citizens are informed and heed the recommendations of the health authorities; ensuring that the beaches and rivers are not saturated, that public and recreation spaces are not used, that commercial establishments, restaurants, hotels, transporters, taxi drivers and others, comply with the official state and federal regulations.

“There are many issues that are being worked on and we have made progress, for example, on public beaches that are saturated, especially on weekends, signs have already been placed and there is surveillance by the Civil Protection of the municipality, so that they do not exceed 50 percent of its capacity ”, he added that it will be reinforced with the support of the National Guard and the Navy of Mexico to bring order to these spaces and cover what the protocols indicate.

He recalled that at the time, the hotel sector committed to Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, to care for and monitor the beach spaces in front of their establishments, as well as to comply with health protocols for the reopening of their businesses, as well as in the rest of the economic activities where each one must assume responsibility.

He added that on the boardwalk, a space that was opened for people to enter the restaurants and shops in this area, it was enabled in two-way directions so that pedestrians do not cross when walking; The security filters in the entrances to the city were reinforced, as well as the surveillance in public transport to sanction drivers who do not abide by the measures of using face masks, not saturating the units and that passengers travel with masks.

“We are sanitizing bus stops, we are requiring drivers to disinfect their buses when they finish each turn of their route, because it is their business,” he added.

He said that progress has been made, but there is a risk of going backwards if everyone returns to doing life the way they did before the pandemic. He asked people to continue staying home as much as possible if they don’t need to leave; And if you have to go out, use the mask at work, in the bus or if you go for a walk, in addition to keeping a healthy distance.

Masks are mandatory in the State of Jalisco in all public spaces. Beaches have an exception, however, social distancing and limited group sizes are regulated on beaches and guidance is enforced.

“It is not easy, but we are doing everything that is on our side and that is why our interest is to team up because people do not understand, we do not have a culture created to live in the new normal and we all have to work hand in hand to be able to contain all this,” said Dávalos Peña.