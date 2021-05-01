Puerto Vallarta News Brief April 30, 2021 with Felipe Álvarez

In this news brief…

As many as one-third of Mexicans may have been exposed to the coronavirus by the end of 2020, according to a study of random blood samples taken between February and December. The levels of antibodies varied according to regions, but areas along the U.S. border had higher rates than the rest of the country.

Mexico announced that next Wednesday, May 19, an earthquake drill will be held at 11:30 am. The drill will be nationally to promote and reinforce action protocols in the event of an earthquake or disaster. The last national drill was in January 2020, the yearly drill that takes place every year on September 19 – the date of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes – was suspended due to the pandemic. Puerto Vallarta will participate in the earthquake drill on May 19.

Pfizer has started shipping vaccines to Mexico that were produced in the United States. This is the first export of vaccines since the U.S. restricted vaccine exports from the United States under President Trump. Pfizer is the most supplied vaccine in Mexico, thanks to exports from their factory in Germany.

