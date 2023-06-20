Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for June 20, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

On Monday, city bus services between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta stopped services without notice, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The buses were used for a political event for former secretary of the interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, where the buses transported his supporters, and paid supporters, to boost attendance at his event, with little interest in the locals who depend on those busses for transportation to work every morning.

In another example of elected officials not carrying about the population, Puerto Vallarta’s water authority announced that due to water shortages, some neighborhoods will be experiencing water outages with one day on and one day off. However, this water rationing will not impact neighborhoods with a high foreigner population or tourists. Mexicans will get whatever water trickles down from those areas until the rains arrive in the city.

A recent study has put focus on organized from in Mexico where a documented 175 active criminal organizations are based. The Jalisco Cartel operates in 427 municipalities, with Los Zetas following closely in 411, and the Sinaloa Cartel operating in 293. Other organizations have significant presences ranging between 20 and 50 municipalities, including Los Chapitos, Los Salazar, Los Guerreros Unidos, Los Rojos, and La Línea. These criminal enterprises exert their influence over vast populations, with the Jalisco Cartel operating in regions inhabited by 55 million people, and the Sinaloa Cartel in areas home to 36 million people.