Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for June 20, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.
The stories this week.
On Monday, city bus services between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta stopped services without notice, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The buses were used for a political event for former secretary of the interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, where the buses transported his supporters, and paid supporters, to boost attendance at his event, with little interest in the locals who depend on those busses for transportation to work every morning.
In another example of elected officials not carrying about the population, Puerto Vallarta’s water authority announced that due to water shortages, some neighborhoods will be experiencing water outages with one day on and one day off. However, this water rationing will not impact neighborhoods with a high foreigner population or tourists. Mexicans will get whatever water trickles down from those areas until the rains arrive in the city.
A recent study has put focus on organized from in Mexico where a documented 175 active criminal organizations are based. The Jalisco Cartel operates in 427 municipalities, with Los Zetas following closely in 411, and the Sinaloa Cartel operating in 293. Other organizations have significant presences ranging between 20 and 50 municipalities, including Los Chapitos, Los Salazar, Los Guerreros Unidos, Los Rojos, and La Línea. These criminal enterprises exert their influence over vast populations, with the Jalisco Cartel operating in regions inhabited by 55 million people, and the Sinaloa Cartel in areas home to 36 million people.
Trending News on PVDN
- Study reveals that there are 175 criminal organizations in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In an alarming revelation of an unprecedented crime crisis, a recent study by AC Consultores uncovers the deeply entrenched reach of organized crime throughout Mexico. The study, an amalgamation of data gathered over six months from federal and state prosecutors, as well as documents hacked from the Sedena by the Guacamaya…
- Historic Church Emerges From Lake Amidst Severe Drought in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Amidst severe drought devastating various regions of Mexico, the Nezahualcóyotl Dam in Chiapas, the country's seventh largest, is currently at a mere 29% of its capacity. This dire situation, however, has unveiled an awe-inspiring archaeological spectacle - the church of Santiago. Submerged for the majority of the past 59 years, this…
- How Many of Your Medications in Puerto Vallarta are Counterfeit and Contain Fentanyl? A Lot According To Investigation PUERTO VALLARTA - An in-depth investigation by The Times has uncovered a rampant counterfeit medication issue spanning across several popular tourist destinations in Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta. The investigation revealed that over 50% of the 55 pills bought in 29 different pharmacies from eight cities were fake, with dangerous substances such as methamphetamine and deadly…
- Man is Gunned Down in Puerto Vallarta in Broad Daylight and Robbed of $250,000 Pesos PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a broad daylight incident that has sent shockwaves through Puerto Vallarta, a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of $250,000 pesos. The brazen robbery occurred around noon on Tuesday, June 13th, in the Las Juntas delegation at the city entrance, stirring public concern over the city's security situation. The…
- Seapal Announces Water Rationing Measures, Except in Areas Popular With Foreigners PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta's water crisis seems unlikely to abate anytime soon, with Seapal Vallarta officials informing distressed residents that a solution may not arrive until the arrival of the first rains. The city is currently grappling with severe drought conditions and sieves on the Ameca River, a critical water source. Seapal Vallarta,…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for June 20, 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.
- Heatwave Sparks Surge in Heat-Related Illnesses Across Jalisco, Majorly Affecting Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Amid the third heatwave impacting the country, a sharp uptick in heat-related illnesses have been reported across Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta, the latter accounting for a staggering 91% of the confirmed cases. As per the Ministry of Health's data, 95 cases have been recorded in the VIII Sanitary Region in Puerto…
- First Gay Couple Approved as Foster Parents in Puerto Vallarta by DIF PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – In a historic first, the Municipal System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) in Puerto Vallarta, led by María de Jesús López Delgado, has facilitated a gay couple in fostering a child from the institution. This milestone marks a new era of inclusive foster care in the city, aiming…
- Mexican Pacific Under Surveillance for at Least Two Potential Cyclonic Developments PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) is monitoring two low-pressure areas in the Mexican Pacific, each carrying a 20% probability of cyclonic development, according to a recent statement. Currently situated off the southern coast of Mexico, these zones of instability do not pose an immediate threat to the national coasts. The SMN,…
- 485 People Are Registered as Missing in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Since 1962, a shocking total of 897 people have gone missing in Puerto Vallarta, a trend that has put the region in the grip of a growing crisis. According to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (RNPDNO), of the missing, 671 are men and 226 are women. Although 412…